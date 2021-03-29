John Brady TD offers condolences to GOAL following killing of driver

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has offered his condolences to members of GOAL, on the murder of a driver transporting one its members in Ethiopia.

Teachta Brady said:

“It is always deeply shocking to hear of the death of one engaged in the important work of providing aid in war torn regions of the world.

“I absolutely condemn this cold-blooded killing by the side of the road. This is the seventh death this year of aid workers in Ethiopia.

“We are witnessing an ongoing campaign of violence, resulting in the deaths of thousands, and leading the country towards a humanitarian crisis like that which was witnessed in the 1980s.

“We have already witnessed the forced displacement of over 20,000 children.

“It is clear that government forces, backed by Eritrean troops, and ethnic Amhara militias are responsible for the majority of violence.

“There are claims that the Amhara militias who seek to incorporate the Tigray region into Western Amhara have been engaged in ethnic cleansing.

“We are witnessing a humanitarian disaster, which is visited on a region of Ethiopia by the Ethiopian government, while the international community is failing to act.

"Ireland needs to use its position on the UN security council to demand that action is taken to prevent further deaths in Ethiopia.”