Sinn Féin MP concerned at planned deportations
Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has expressed serious concerns over the planned deportation of around 100 Tamils and asylum seekers from Germany to Sri Lanka today.
Mr Molloy said
“The recent resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on possible human rights violations by the Sri Lankan government against the Tamil community needs to be heeded.
"The international community has a responsibility to ensure peoples rights are safeguarded.
“I call for a halt on the proposed mass deportation and continued international scrutiny of the actions of the Sri Lankan government against Tamil citizens.”