Sinn Féin MP concerned at planned deportations

Mr Molloy said

“The recent resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on possible human rights violations by the Sri Lankan government against the Tamil community needs to be heeded.

"The international community has a responsibility to ensure peoples rights are safeguarded.

“I call for a halt on the proposed mass deportation and continued international scrutiny of the actions of the Sri Lankan government against Tamil citizens.”