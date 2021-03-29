Big launch, but little vision in government's plan for rural Ireland - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy TD, has said that the government’s 'Our Rural Future' policy has had a big launch, but contains little vision.

He said that the plan contains no new spending, no new targets and no new ideas.

He described the launch as symbolic of the government's lack of vision and ambition for rural communities.

Teachta Carthy said:

“The government has had a big launch of this policy paper today, but there is little vision in it. The lack of detail is astounding and there is virtually no new spending, no new targets and no new ideas for rural communities.

“The paper is primarily a repackaging of existing government policy - much of it proposals that have been oft-promised but rarely delivered.

“The government’s big idea seems to be that people currently working in urban centres will be able to do so in rural areas. That is fine and welcome in itself but does not represent the type of big ambition and vision that is actually required.

“Rural communities want to see the creation of jobs in those communities - not just crumbs from Dublin.

“Rural communities need investment in infrastructure; new investment - not rehashed promises.

“Rural communities also need to see strengthened local empowerment, where decisions are made within and for the communities affected - rather than announcements born in Dublin Civil Service buildings with little appreciation of the realities of rural living.

“Rural communities need to see a government that will support family farmers in the face of the challenges ahead - as opposed to the continuation of existing policies outlined in this document.

“Frankly, the government should be embarrassed by this document.

“This announcement was another missed opportunity by government parties that lack the vision and ambition that our rural communities need and deserve.”