EU year of rail highlights rails importance for sustainable future - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said transport planners north and south need to grasp the importance of an all-Ireland rail network.

Commenting following the launch of the EU’s year of the Rail, the Foyle said:

“The EU has designated 2021 as the European Year of Rail to promote the use of trains as a safe and sustainable transport, showcasing the widespread recognition of rails importance in helping achieve a greener future.

“Transport as it stands accounts for around 23% of total emissions in the north, this must be immediately addressed.

“For the north west, this should include improving our current Derry to Belfast line which was ever increasing in popularity pre Covid. Faster Journeys and increased services would be a game changer for connecting the region.

“But we also need to look at extending the line to areas currently deprived of rail. Extending the line from Derry to Letterkenny could be a vital first step in addressing generations of infrastructural neglect suffered by the north west.

“The Transport Ministers north and south need to grasp the importance of rail and work towards delivering a network that the people on this island deserve."