Use special status to create jobs and bring in investment – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Department for the Economy and Invest NI must seek to create jobs and bring in investment as a result of the north’s special status under the protocol.

Speaking following a survey from the Federation of Small Businesses in Britain indicated that one in ten of the British businesses surveyed are thinking about securing warehousing space in the EU or north of Ireland, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“As a result of Brexit, many British businesses are experiencing catastrophic drops in exports to the EU.

“Many of them are now considering establishing operations in the north of Ireland, and in other EU states.

“The Irish Protocol protects our place in the EU single market and customs union.

"British businesses now see the North as an investment opportunity because of our special status under the protocol.

“I have written to the Economy Minister calling on her to promote the opportunities of access to the single market in the north to businesses in Britain and elsewhere to create jobs and bring in investment.”