Facebook position on Electoral Reform Bill is disappointing - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that Facebook’s position on the Electoral Reform Bill is 'disappointing',

Speaking following a committee hearing on the Bill, Teachta Ó Broin said:

“This morning we heard from Facebook and Twitter on the draft scheme of the Electoral Reform Bill during a pre-legislative scrutiny session of the Housing Committee.

“I found Facebook’s submission to the Committee very disappointing.

“The transparency proposals outlined in the draft bill are very modest. They seek to identify ads, the costs associated; and who they are targeting during specific timeframe in the lead up to an election.

“The Bill places an obligation on social media providers to ensure compliance with these proposals.

“The Facebook submission to the Committee seeks to water down already minimalist proposals.

“Scrutiny of political parties and their supporters in terms of advertising and of the platforms who profit from this process should be an integral part of this piece legislation.

“We need to ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is protected and that is why this legislation must be as comprehensive and as robust as possible.”