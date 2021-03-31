Fort George health hub great news for city - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed progress toward the creation of a health hub at Fort George.

The Foyle MLA said;

“The announcement from the Communities Minister that part of the Fort George site will be used for the creation of a state-of-the-art health hub is great news for the city.

“This will bring together GP surgeries, social work, allied health professionals and other healthcare workers in one location.

“Not only will this lead to better healthcare for patients, it will also create 250 new jobs in a range of health roles.

“It will also open up a prime development site in the city to help it reach its full potential.

“I have been working with the ministers for health and communities on this issue and I’m delighted to see it take a further step forward and look forward to its delivery for the people of Derry.”