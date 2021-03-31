Government changes to vaccine rollout concerning for staff who worked hard to ensure schools were able to remain open safely - Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin on Disability and Carers and TD for Cavan-Monaghan Pauline Tully has said that changes by the government to the vaccine rollout abandons carefully considered priority groups who are working on the frontline.

Teachta Tully said:

"Teachers, SNAs and school staff recently returned to schools on the basis that they would be prioritised on the vaccine sequencing plan.

"There was zero consultation or notification with any of these groups in relation to this drastic change which is certain to affect their confidence about safety at work.

"It is essential that teachers, SNAs and all frontline workers should continue to be prioritised once vulnerable people and the elderly are vaccinated.

"For months now we have heard Minister Foley and Minister of State Madigan say, time after time, that education is the top priority for government.

"How then can teachers, SNAs and other school staff be treated with such blatant disregard.

“This move will be understandably concerning for staff in our schools, who have worked hard to ensure schools were able to open safely.

“To remove this priority after it had been promised by the Government, is disgraceful.

“This is unacceptable, and the Government must prioritise the safety of teachers, SNA’s and all frontline workers once the vulnerable and elderly are first protected by vaccination.”