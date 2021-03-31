Concerns with Covid testing centre move to Castle Saunderson - Pauline Tully TD

Speaking after the announcement by the HSE that they were moving the Cavan Covid testing Centre to Castle Saunderson, Cavan-Monaghan TD Pauline Tully expressed the view that this was ill-judged and not thought through properly.

Teachta Tully said:

“The decision to move the Cavan Covid testing centre from the Health Centre in Ballinagh to Castle Saunderson is, in my view, a mistake.

“It is ill-judged and has not been thought through properly.

“Firstly, I would question why it is being moved from Ballinagh Health Centre?

“While it has been clarified by the HSE that the civil defence will transport people to the centre if they do not have their own transport available, there are still a number of issues that have not been clarified.

“For instance, some people have pointed to the fact that Castle Saunderson is not easily located and that they fear that people going for Covid tests will be forced into stopping to seek directions and therefore increase the chances of transferring Covid.

“Also, many people in the community living within the 5km travel restriction have been using this amenity to get out and let their children get some fresh air and exercise and was a valuable source for people’s wellbeing.

“The HSE have said that the park will remain open to the public but the increased traffic will inevitably make it much less safe, especially for families bringing the children for exercise.

“There was no consultation with the community before this announcement and people are seriously angered at the lack of thought as to the local community’s needs or how this would negatively affect them.

“I think it would be better to either leave the Covid testing centre where it is on Ballinagh or, if it must be moved, then surely a centre in Cavan town would be much more appropriate in terms of access.”