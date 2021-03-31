We will await outcome of PPS review - Dillon
Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon said the party will await the outcome of the review of the PPS decision into the events surrounding the funeral of Bobby Storey.
Linda Dillon said:
"Police and the PPS carried out an independent and impartial investigation into the events surrounding the funeral of our friend and colleague Bobby Storey.
"Sinn Féin representatives co-operated with the PSNI investigation.
"The report published by the PPS on March 30 set out its judgement which was made independently and impartially by a team of senior prosecutors and senior counsel.
"We understand that the PPS has now requested a review the findings of that independent investigation.
"We await the outcome of that review."