We will await outcome of PPS review - Dillon

Linda Dillon said:

"Police and the PPS carried out an independent and impartial investigation into the events surrounding the funeral of our friend and colleague Bobby Storey.

"Sinn Féin representatives co-operated with the PSNI investigation.

"The report published by the PPS on March 30 set out its judgement which was made independently and impartially by a team of senior prosecutors and senior counsel.

"We understand that the PPS has now requested a review the findings of that independent investigation.

"We await the outcome of that review."