Sinn Féin request urgent meeting with DFI on congestion in Dungiven

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald and Cllr Sean McGlinchey have requested an urgent meeting with the Department for Infrastructure regarding the congestion in Dungiven due to the A6 roadworks.

The East Derry MLA said:

“We have been contacted by residents over the past number of days regarding long tailbacks through Dungiven due the roadworks in the current phase of the A6 project and have been in touch with the contractors and the Department for Infrastructure.

“This is a much-needed project that the community are very supportive of, having campaigned for the bypass of Dungiven for decades, but the tailbacks are a real inconvenience causing delays and of course additional levels of fumes from idle traffic.

“Cllr Sean McGlinchey and I have requested an urgent meeting with the department to discuss potential solutions to alleviate the delays and we hope the situation will be resolved.”