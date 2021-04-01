Bus and coach sector shocked by £1.5m underspend - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said the fact the Department for Infrastructure did not spend £1.5 million from the Bus and Coach Scheme will come as a shock to those in the bus and coach sector who have been calling out for support.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“After writing to the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, it has been revealed that £1.5million from the Bus and Coach scheme has not been spent.

“This will come as a shock to those in the bus and coach sector who have been continually calling for support from the Department during COVID.

“Many in the sector claimed the scheme had been difficult to access.

“This is evidenced in the fact that only half of the sector were judged by the Department to be eligible for the Bus and Coach Scheme.

“Claims from the Department that some businesses were ineligible due to still being ‘profitmaking’ do not add up from the feedback from the sector that most operators haven’t turned a wheel all year round.

“It’s clear that lessons need to be learned from the previous schemes in order to properly help this sector get on solid footing coming out of COVID.”