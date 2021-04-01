Sheerin welcomes NIACT Report Recommendations

Emma Sheerin MLA has welcomed the publication of the Abortion and Contraception Task-group's (NIACT) report and recommendations.

The Sinn Féin equality spokesperson said:

“I welcome the publication of the Abortion and Contraception Task-group's report.

“The report identifies the need for action to address sub-standard relationship and sexual education (RSE), a lack of knowledge regarding contraception, and the lack of commissioning of abortion services.

“With better RSE, young people will be more prepared for situations that they face. Teaching consent can reduce serious sexual offence cases and cases of gender-based violence.

"Moreover, women and girls must be made aware of what healthcare is available to them. More access to contraception reduces the likelihood of crisis pregnancies and allows informed choice.

“We need an integrated, comprehensive and compassionate sexual and reproductive health service for the north, accompanied by a Sexual Health Promotion Strategy and Action Plan advocated for in the NIACT Report.”