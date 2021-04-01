Irish language strategy must be delivered - Lynch

Sinn Féin MLA Sean Lynch has said an Irish language strategy must be delivered.

Sean Lynch said:

"A commitment to an Irish language strategy was made in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement.

"That strategy now needs to be delivered.

"Deirdre Hargey have raised this repeatedly at the Executive and reiterated that there is a responsibility to have the legislation in place.

"Irish language speakers should not have to go to court to secure their rights.

"The strategy, together with Acht na Gaeilge needs to be delivered as soon as possible."