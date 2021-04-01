Vaccine decision has pulled rug from under frontline education workers - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD today urged the Minister for Health to rethink the decision to strip vaccination priority from education staff.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“The decision that has been taken in relation to the vaccination prioritisation has pulled the rug from under so many frontline workers.

“I have spoken to many teachers and SNAs who are angry and frustrated. Commitments were made to education staff that they would receive vaccine priority. They returned to school buildings on the back of these commitments.

“The chopping and changing of the vaccine plans has completely undermined the public’s confidence in this system.

“Given that for months now we have heard from the government that education is a top priority, I cannot comprehend how the government can treat teachers, SNAs and all school staff with such blatant disregard.

“It is completely false to make sweeping statements that the reopening of schools is a top priority for this government, while simultaneously stripping vaccine priority for the staff who go into work every day and ensure that schools can remain open safely.

“Today in the Dáil, I urged the Minister for Health to rethink this decision, and make good on the commitments made to our frontline education staff.”