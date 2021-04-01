DUP bringing chaos ‘plan’ to political process – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson and South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney has said the DUP and political unionism need to stop making bad decisions and start showing positive leadership if progress is to be made.

Writing in An Phoblacht, the northern Executive minister said:

"The DUP continues to ignore the lessons of history of this place.

"Failure by political unionism, and especially the DUP, to provide responsible leadership always carries the potential for the law of unintended consequences taking over; leading us all into undesirable political situations.

"Now the DUP has decided to try and match the TUV’s ‘5 point plan’ of disruption, by bringing its own plan of chaos into the political institutions. This approach will inevitably have negative impacts upon wider society and also delivery by the power sharing Executive.

"A new future is waiting to be shaped by us all in partnership. Republicans will bring leadership, flexibility and generosity to that process.

"Securing such a future for all our children must become a shared strategic, political, societal and moral priority.

"It will not be achieved if political unionism retreats into its laager.

"The DUP needs to stop making bad decisions.

"A chaotic unravelling of the political process is not a strategy, and it is not leadership.

"Positive leadership, and finding new compromises and accommodations, will be the foundation stones for moving forward.”