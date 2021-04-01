Audit of all vaccination locations required after appalling revelations in Coombe review - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has called for a full examination and review of all hospitals and vaccine administration locations on foot of the Coombe review. He said that the constant drip feed of failure in safeguards and system consistently undermines public trust and confidence in the rollout.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The revelations of the Coombe review lay bare a failure to ensure adequate safeguards and sanctions are in place to protect the integrity of the vaccine rollout.

“The idea that a consultant breached public trust in this way and took vaccines home for their family is appalling and beggars belief

“There is no justification or excuse for this sort of behaviour. It is welcome that the report has been shared with the Medical Council and I am sure they will pursue the appropriate action.

“Actions like this undermine public trust and confidence in the vaccine rollout.

“We have also seen senior management in private hospitals offering vaccines to a private school, and senior executives of at least one state company being offered early vaccination outside of the sequencing.

“There now must be a full examination and review of vaccine administration in all hospitals and locations.

“We need to know the extent of this behaviour, and we need to be assured that the proper safeguards and sanctions are now in place.

“The drip feeding of failures in the vaccine rollout, breaches in the IT system, and hundreds of doubled-booked appointments do not inspire confidence.

“The Minister needs to act seriously to address these system failures and ensure oversight, safeguards, and sanctions are in place.”