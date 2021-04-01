Belfast City Council to further work on an all-island basis - Beattie
Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie has welcomed support for a Sinn Féin motion to request Belfast City Council have representation on the Shared Island Unit.
The Sinn Féin Party Group leader in Belfast City Council said:
“I welcome cross party support this evening for the Sinn Féin motion to write to the Irish Government to request Belfast City Council has representation on the Shared Island Unit.
“Belfast City Council will now also create a working group to establish closer social, economic and political relationships with the Dáil Éireann and other councils throughout Ireland.
“Belfast is the second largest city on the island of Ireland. It is central to the economic prosperity of our island and I welcome that our council will now increasingly work on an all-island basis to actively explore opportunities to attract further investment and create more jobs.
“This includes an all-Ireland economy post-Brexit, the Belfast to Dublin Economic Corridor, investment in high speed rail and our response to the ongoing climate emergency.
“The social and economic prosperity of our island will be maximised by eradicating the unnecessary barriers created by partition and working collaboratively as an island to deliver for all citizens.”