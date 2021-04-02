Anderson reiterates calls for end to Waterside disturbances

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has reiterated calls for an end to ongoing disturbances and violence in and Tullyally and other areas of the city.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Violence and anti-social behaviour which has taken place over three nights in Tullyally and the Lincoln Courts area must stop now.

“Reports of main roads being blocked, petrol bombs being thrown and an attempt to enter a nearby nationalist estate with iron bars are deeply concerning.

“There is no place for this type of activity and residents in nearby estates should not have to live in fear as a result.

“I would urge community and political leaders and the PSNI to step up and show leadership to put an end to this activity now."