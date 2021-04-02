No claims to CervicalCheck Tribunal underlines total lack of confidence in process - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has raised concerns at the lack of claims made to the CervicalCheck Tribunal to date.

In a response he received to a parliamentary question, it is detailed that as of March 22nd no claims have been lodged with the tribunal.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The lack of claims made to the Cervical Check Tribunal underlines the total lack of confidence in the process.

“The 221+ group raised concerns regarding the statue of limitations, the issue of recurrence, and, crucially, the adversarial nature of the tribunal.

“They set out that they did not have confidence in the tribunal and that their concerns had not been addressed.

"It appears that the women affected have made up their own minds now too and have voted with their feet.

“256 claims have been made in total relating to the misreading of tests. Proceedings have been issued for 190 claims and 31 claims have been concluded.

“But none of these have gone to the tribunal and to date, only a limited number of queries have been received by the tribunal.

“It would seem that those affected do not have confidence in the process as it is set out and Minister Donnelly must engage with them to ensure that the tribunal is fixed or that another workable solution is found.”