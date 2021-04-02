Archibald welcomes progress towards Our Lady of Fatima PS new build

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed a response from the Education minister updating on the progress with the new build project for Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, Tamnaherin.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I wrote to the Education minister to request an update on the current status of the new build.

“The Education minister has replied that the project is currently in procurement and that the Call of Tender should be ready by the end of April subject to approval.

"The Tender contract is programmed for the end of August and it is anticipated that work should be able to begin on the site in September 2021.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with the Education Department to ensure the delivery of this project.

“The local community and pupils deserve nothing less than first.class facilities."