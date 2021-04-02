Strategy and Acht needed now - Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said an Irish language strategy as well as an Acht Gaeilge are needed to protect the rights of Irish language speakers.

Deirdre Hargey said:

"There was a commitment to an Irish language strategy and language act in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

"It needs to be delivered now.

"This is an issue I had raised repeatedly at the Executive and made it clear there is a responsibility to have the legislation in place urgently.

“Irish speakers should not have to continue to go to the courts to secure their rights.

“The fact that the Council of Europe has called for action has highlighted the fact that the British government is not living up to their legal responsibilities to the Irish language community.

"The Irish language strategy together with an Acht Gaeilge needs to be delivered as soon as possible."