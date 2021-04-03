Maskey condemns Sandy Row rioting

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned those responsible for rioting in Sandy Row this evening.

The West Belfast MP said:

“This evening we have unfortunately seen running skirmishes between young people and the PSNI in the Sandy Row area following a protest that was organised by loyalists against the protocol.

“It is always sad to see young people being used by sinister elements to advance their regressive agenda.

“It is also deeply concerning to see these types of incidents at the height of the COVID pandemic and as we are beginning to make good progress.

“The DUP and political unionism are failing unionist working class communities through their dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric which has is continuing to lead to heightened tensions.

“This is a time for calm heads and responsible leadership.

“I appeal to the DUP and political unionism to show leadership, to end their dangerous rhetoric and to ensure there is an urgent de-escalation of tensions.”