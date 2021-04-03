Corr extends condolences following tragic accident
Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr has extended condolences to a local family following a tragic accident in West Belfat.
Cllr Corr said:
“This evening the community of the Upper Springfield is devastated following a tragic road traffic accident in Springhill.
"Our local community is shocked and saddened following the loss of this very young life.
“It has left many local people reeling and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this time.
“I will liaise with the local families and community, and I appeal for the media to respect the privacy of the affected families during this very difficult time.”