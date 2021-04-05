Ruairí O Murchú TD urges Taoiseach to progress Dublin-Belfast economic corridor

The potential in the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor and the opportunity for the Taoiseach’s Shared Island Unit to help advance it have been in the Dáil by Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The Dundalk TD brought the matter up directly with Taoiseach Micheál Martin during the Order of Business in Dáil during a week when the issue of Irish unity took centre stage following the Claire Byrne Live show on Monday last and the launch of the Ireland’s Future ‘Planning for a Strong Economy in a New Ireland’.

Teachta Ó Murchú said:

"I would like to bring up the issue of the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor. This group launched its report at an event hosted by David McWilliams earlier.

"This report was put together by all of the regional local authorities, combined with Dublin City University and the University of Ulster.

"That entire region and its connectivity has been impacted by partition and Brexit. What are the Taoiseach's plans for the shared island unit in progressing this, particularly the corridor?

"The likes of Dundalk, Drogheda and Newry should be major development centres for enterprise, innovation, jobs and all that is required in that area."

In response to Deputy Ó Murchú, the Taoiseach said: "I welcome the announcement and it is an exciting and interesting plan that is in line with the principles and ideas behind the shared island initiative that I have undertaken.

"The shared island unit will be in touch with the corridors. I recently met the north-west regional group, for example, involving Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council and the growth strategy they have for the entire region, which we will also support.

"Likewise with the Dublin-Belfast corridor, we will engage with the local authorities here in respect of a number of measures through the shared island initiative. It is something that dovetails well with the principles that underpin that shared island initiative"