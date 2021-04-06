Crucial time being lost as government bickering on hotel quarantine continues – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, today said crucial time is being wasted as the Government continues to bicker among themselves over the need for mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals.

Teachta O'Rourke said:

“The mandatory hotel quarantine legislation was introduced as a temporary emergency measure to help in the fight against Covid-19.

“The legislation has a sunset clause of 3 months, and the Government have now wasted the entire first month since the President signed the Bill bickering over the need to extend its provisions to countries with identified new variants and very high levels of transmission.

“It’s the northern Italy flights issue from last March all over again. No lessons have been learned.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team have given their advice in this area. It’s reckless for Ministers to override this and think they know better.

“We saw from the announcement yesterday in Britain, that despite their advanced vaccination programme, they too are apprehensive about foreign travel, given the uncertainties that remain.

“We need strict protocols on international travel at this time, to protect the vaccination rollout and ensure the domestic economy can reopen.

“Crucial time is being wasted while the Government bicker among themselves on this serious issue.”