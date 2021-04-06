Boylan reports online threat to the PSNI

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has reported an online threat to his life to the PSNI today and called on unionist leaders to make a stand against hate.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“I have spoken to the PSNI this afternoon to report a sectarian threat to my life made on social media.

“This comes on the back of heightened tensions whipped up by political unionism leading to violence, attacks on police, cars burned and masked men walking the streets.

“We are working to build a society free from sectarianism and hate – no person in any walk of life, public or otherwise, should have to put up with this.

“I am calling on unionist leaders to stand against this threat to my life, deescalate the situation and bring the campaign of madness and destruction of the last numbers of days to an end.”