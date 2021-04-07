Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile urges support for Ian Marshall and Billy Lawless in Seanad by-elections

Sinn Féin’s leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has congratulated Ian Marshall and Billy Lawless on receiving the party’s backing in their candidacies for the Seanad by-elections.

Speaking today, Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“Ian Marshall and Billy Lawless are both very capable candidates and I am pleased to be backing their candidacies in the upcoming Seanad by-elections.

“Ian Marshall is a very talented and well respected candidate, who was a vital and articulate voice in the previous Seanad. Sinn Féin believes it is important that the Oireachtas includes more northern voices and that unionist perspectives are included in that.

“Billy Lawless has been a voice for the diaspora, and on extending and enhancing voting rights. I hope that if he is elected that this will provide him with an important platform with which to continue his campaigning on voting rights.

“Voting rights for both the diaspora and citizens in the north are key issues which Sinn Féin are committed to securing. These reforms are essential in order to enhance citizens’ rights and our democracy.

“I am calling on all parties and independents to give consideration to Mr. Marshall and Mr. Lawless. Government parties in particular have been very vocal recently about their support for greater northern and unionist representation within the Oireachtas. I hope they will now turn this rhetoric into action.

“If these by-elections are to become a carve-up between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, that would be a poor reflection of both parties.”