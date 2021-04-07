“Government must recognise role played by parents in distance learning” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin call for IT training to be offered to parents of students in remote education

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said that the government must recognise the important role being played by parents with regards to distance learning.

MacManus highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many parents and children using technologies for the first time, in order to access education, and said that supports must be in place for parents who may not have a high level of computer skills.

The Midlands Northwest MEP said:

“Recently we voted on a non-legislative report on digital education policy. The report highlighted many of the disparities between the 27 EU states and within the countries themselves in terms of digital skills. Worryingly, the report highlighted that 42 per cent of EU citizens still lack even basic digital skills.”

“We need our government to recognise the increasingly important role parents and families are playing when it comes to education and distance learning. This should be done by both facilitating access to new technologies, but also support and training for teachers, learners and parents, in how to use these technologies. These supports are vital to ensure no learners are disadvantaged as we progress further into the age of online education.” ENDS