Anderson welcomes all-island rail review

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed the launch of an all-island review of rail announced by Ministers north and south.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome this move to review rail on an all-Ireland basis to help improve how we travel about this island.

“We know that our rail network can be improved by cutting journey times and increasing services.

“This could have major benefits for the north west and part of this work should include a feasibility study on extending the Derry line into Letterkenny and beyond.

“It’s vital that on the back of this review, we see real delivery on improving our rail line and creating connecting our island through our trains.”