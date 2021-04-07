Maskey condemns attack on journalist

The West Belfast MP said:

"This attack on a journalist during loyalist disturbances on Cupar Way is disgraceful and I condemn it utterly.

"Camera equipment was damaged in the incident and vile sectarian abuse directed at the journalist.

"This is utterly unacceptable and is not only an attack on an individual, but the freedom of the press, which is the cornerstone of any democracy.

"Everyone should be able to go about their work free from fear of intimidation, harassment or attack.

"This is the latest incident in loyalist disturbances which is being whipped up by the reckless rhetoric of political unionism.

"It needs to stop immediately before someone is killed or seriously injured.

“We need to see political leadership stepping up the plate to do all in its power to reduce tension and bring these actions to an end.”