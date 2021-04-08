Statement by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called on all political leaders to speak with one voice in condemning violence on our streets and in ensuring planned loyalist protests are now cancelled.

She was speaking following a meeting with the Chief Constable of the PSNI this morning.

Teachta McDonald said:

"The violence witnessed on the streets in recent days is totally unacceptable.

"Political leaders need to speak with one voice in condemning what is happening and in calling for planned loyalist protests - particularly at interface areas - to be cancelled immediately.

"There is no justification for the attacks we have witnessed on PSNI officers, those who drive our buses and on local communities.

"I have relayed Sinn Féin's support to the Chief Constable this morning, as the police work to ensure communities are kept safe.

"Now is the time for real leadership."