Gildernew welcomes extension of vaccines to over 40s

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the extension of COVID-19 vaccinations to those aged 40 to 44 years-old.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The extension of the COVID-19 vaccine to 40 to 44 year-olds is welcome news.

"Those in that age group will now be able to book a vaccination appointment either online or by phone.

"It is good to see the vaccination programme being rolled out further and there is expected to be a high demand so people are asked to be patient.

"The vaccination programme, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support programme offers the best way forward out of this pandemic."