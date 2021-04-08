“Irish Government & EU must embrace sustainable public transport” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said the EU and the Irish Government must look at sustainable transport solutions to address both the climate crisis and regional imbalance.

MacManus said that a European Parliament vote on cohesion policy and regional environment strategies in the fight against climate change highlighted the need for investment in sustainable mobility such as railways

The Midlands Northwest MEP said:

“We are in the midst of a climate crisis and band aid plaster solutions are not enough. We need to be able to offer our citizens a sustainable means of transport. That means investing in rail.

“Investing in rail would not only help us reach our climate targets, but it would also help address the regional imbalances highlighted in the recent CSO figures.”

“This was also recognised in a European Parliament vote on cohesion policy and regional environment strategies in the fight against climate change. We need our government to start looking at the wider West of Ireland arch and to give serious consideration as a start to reopening the Western Rail Corridor. The people of the West and North West have been neglected for far too long. Reopening this railway line would offer new hope to not only achieving regional balance, but also towards tackling the climate crisis, via offering people a sustainable means of transport.” ENDS