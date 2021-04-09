Political leaders need to unite and call for end to protests - Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill and party colleague and policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly will call on political leaders to unite in calling for an end to loyalist protests fueling community tensions in Belfast when they meets with the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and local party leaders later today.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The dangerous escalation into violence at the interfaces this week has been very alarming.

“So far more than 50 police officers have been hurt in dozens of incidents in areas across the north.

“We have engaged with the leadership of the PSNI and we will be telling the British Secretary of State today of the need for police to be visible, vigilant and providing communities with the reassurance that they and their property are safe from attack.

“We will set out the need for interface area plans to be developed and actioned to keep communities safe this weekend.

“There is an onus on every one of us to meet our responsibilities to address the tensions and restore calm as the Assembly and Executive have called for this week with one voice.

“We will also be calling on all political leaders to call for an end to protests, planned for this weekend which are raising community tensions and triggering violence.

“We must stand united in appealing to all concerned to refrain from further threats or use of violence and call on those directing young people to engage in violence to stop.”