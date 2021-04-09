No one should be organising illegal protests - Gildernew

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

"Messages circulating on social media calling for an illegal loyalist march from Moygashel to Dungannon are very concerning, particularly given the violent events in Belfast in recent days.

“There are also reports of a counter protest being planned by Saoradh.

"No one, whoever they claim to represent, should be holding illegal protests which are only designed to raise community tensions.

"Whoever is behind these protests should call them off immediately and we need to see the leaders of political unionism coming out and calling for these and other illegal protests to be called off.

"The PSNI also have a responsibility to police in a proactive and preventative manner which keeps communities safe."