No place for armed criminal gangs - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said there can be no place for armed criminal gangs after reports of loyalist attacks on the homes of nationalist families in Carrickfergus.

Philip McGuigan said:

"Reports of attacks on the homes of nationalists in Carrickfergus by armed loyalist criminal gangs are very concerning.

"I have called for a meeting with the local PSNI commander to discuss what is being done to protect local communities and to apprehend those behind these attacks.

"I have also tabled an urgent question in the Assembly to the Justice Minister asking what is being done by the paramilitary taskforce to tackle the scourge of these armed gangs and their illegal activity.

"There is no space for armed crime gangs in our society and they should go away immediately."