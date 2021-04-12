Gildernew welcomes hyponatremia consultation

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the launch of a consultation to take forward proposals following the hyponatremia deaths inquiry.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“The launch of this consultation on duty of candour is welcome, however, it shouldn’t have taken three years after the O’Hara report to make progress on this issue.

“These proposals would create a legal responsibility on healthcare organisations and staff to be honest when things go wrong.

“The families who lost loved ones to hyponatremia deserve progress, not more delays and frustration.

“It is now vitally important that the Department of Health implement the O'Hara recommendations in a timely and compassionate fashion.

“Openness, transparency and support for health and social care staff to drive improvement is crucial to improving delivery of health services.”