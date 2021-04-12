Menu

Sheehan welcomes return to school for all children

12 April, 2021 - by Pat Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed a return to school for all children.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“It’s welcome news that children have returned to face-to-face learning today in schools across the north.

“This has been a really difficult time for children, parents and school staff as they adapt to new ways of learning and I commend parent, pupils and schools for their great work during home schooling. 

“It’s vital that we do everything possible to support our school staff with the safe reopening of schools.”

