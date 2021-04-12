Businesses should have clarity on reopening - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said businesses should have clarity on dates for reopening.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Since the publication of the Executive’s pathway out of restrictions in March, very good progress has been made on the rollout of the vaccines, while hospital admissions and positives cases have decreased.

“I’ve engaged with businesses from various sectors over the past number of weeks. There is recognition of the need for a steady and cautious approach to reopening to ensure we continue to build on the positive progress made to date.

“As the Executive is formally reviewing the restrictions on Thursday, now is the time to give businesses as much clarity as possible to enable them to plan.

“I am hopeful that the Executive will be able to give businesses including close contact services, non-essential retail and hospitality, indicative dates for reopening.”