Sinn Féin opposes DAERA Minister's attempts to abolish the Agricultural Wages Board

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said the party will oppose attempts by the DAERA Minister to undermine workers’ rights and to abolish the Agricultural Wages Board.

The party’s spokesperson on workers’ rights and employment said:

"The attempts by the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots is yet another attempt by the DUP to undermine workers’ rights and entitlements.

“The Agricultural Wages Board has guaranteed minimum standards on pay, sick pay and holiday pay.

“This Board has ensured that workers starting out in this sector can be paid a wage above the minimum wage.

“We heard recently that the DUP Leader had not met Trade Unions for over four years, now we are learning that Edwin Poots intends to diminish representation for Workers through the Agricultural Wages Board.

“In response to this my party colleague Declan McAleer has secured an agreement from the DAERA to publish the Equality Impact Assessment and the Rural Needs Assessment which will help to provide further scrutiny on this matter.

“Sinn Féin remains committed to standing up for workers and ensuring that the Minister's plan does not succeed."