Flynn slams West Belfast shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has condemned a shooting in the Twinbrook area of West Belfast last night.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I condemn the shooting of a man in Twinbrook last night.

“This attack happened near a hostel which is home to many young mothers and children. The area around it was sealed off and it was a very distressing and frightening experience for them and other local residents.

“This is not what the people of this area want or need and those responsible must stop.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”