When Gardaí are involved in a young person’s life, other services have failed - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, has welcomed the new Youth Justice Strategy 2021 – 2027 launched by Minister James Browne and which was formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

Teachta Kenny said:

“The strategy outlined is a step in the right direction with the expansion of the youth diversion programmes, early intervention and preventative work, family support, diversion from crime, supervision and support in the community and support for young people being released from detention.

“We are relieved that there is a commitment to support services for vulnerable communities, but as every single report, research finding and academic study of youth crime will testify, by the time An Garda Siochána becomes involved in a young person’s life, other services have failed that young person.

“I hope that this strategy will be properly funded and resourced, because it is a necessary component in keeping communities safe and directing young people away from criminality and to be constructive and productive members of our society.

“However, it is not just the Department of Justice which must work towards that aim but the state bodies responsible for education, health, housing and employment too, so that young people can be given the ambition and desire to avoid criminality and to achieve their potential as members of healthy, safe, prosperous communities.”