'Health Minister must act to deliver addiction services in Derry' - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn MLA has said expressed disappointment at the Health Minister’s failure to address the need for a detox and addiction services in Derry following a recent petition.

The party’s Mental Health spokesperson said:

“It’s deeply disappointing that the Health Minister has failed to act on a petition, signed by thousands, calling for a detox centre and addiction services in Derry.

“It’s simply not good enough that rather than carry out his responsibilities, Minister Swann has passed it to the already stretched Health and Social Care Board and the Western Trust.

“What’s needed now is action to support those battling addictions and their families, not more delays.

“A centre of excellence for addiction in the north west is a commitment within New Decade, New Approach. It’s time for the Health Minister to step up and deliver it.”