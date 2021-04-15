Time for public inquiry into Pat Finucane murder – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the British government must stop blocking the truth and hold a public inquiry into the murder of human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane.

Speaking after the Finucane family secured the right to challenge the British’s government decision not to hold an inquiry, the Mid Ulster MLA said:

“I welcome today’s decision which will allow Geraldine Finucane to legally challenge the British government’s decision not hold a public inquiry into her husband’s murder.

“The British Government must now immediately establish a full and independent public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane.

“The Finucane family have campaigned with courage and dignity for decades. They simply want the truth behind the death of a father, husband and brother.

“It is long past time that the British government stopped insulting and compounding the hurt of victims and families and finally implement the legacy measures it has already agreed to.”