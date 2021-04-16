Muckamore Abbey investigation part of long ordeal for patients and families - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the ongoing investigation into Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been a ‘long and harrowing’ ordeal for patients and families.

The party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“Patients and families at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have come through a long and harrowing ordeal and we must focus our thoughts on them at this time.

“The long and detailed investigation into serious abuses must continue.

“It is vital that those with the responsibility for delivering care are held to the highest standards with transparency and accountability.

“I welcome the public inquiry into Muckamore Abbey Hospital, and I am calling on the Health Minister to ensure that patients and families are fully involved in drafting the terms of reference.

“It is also vital to consider that regional services continue to be provided within Muckamore Abbey Hospital – staff are working under considerable pressure to provide much needed services to patients, families and carers.”