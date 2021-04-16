British government needs to get on with implementing protocol - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government need to get on with fully implementing the protocol.

Chris Hazzard said:

"I welcome the comments from the European Commission's Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič following his meeting with the British government in which he reiterated the EU's unwavering support for the Good Friday Agreement and the full implementation of the protocol.

"He made it clear the implementation of the protocol is the only way to protect the Good Friday Agreement, to protect the peace process and to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"It is high time the British government finally realised that and get on with implementing the protocol and its agreements.

"The British government has committed to the protocol and now need to end the delays and frustrations and implement it in full."