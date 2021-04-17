Sinn Féin to bring motion to stop Brexit credit card rip-off – Archibald

Sinn Féin will bring a motion to the Assembly on Monday on stopping the Brexit credit card rip-off.

Speaking ahead of the Assembly debate, Caoimhe Archibald MLA said:

“Credit and debit card companies are using Brexit to push up transaction fees on purchases from EU based companies.

“This move would see more money going to big banks while ordinary people and small businesses pay the price.

“If this goes ahead, people in the north could end up paying more for hotels and events in the south. It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“Sinn Féin’s motion is about standing against this rip-off and ensuring that workers, families and businesses don’t pay the price of Brexit.

“I would encourage MLAs to back Sinn Féin’s motion on Monday and help stop the credit card rip-off in its tracks.”