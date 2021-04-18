Anderson deeply concerned about police shooting of a vulnerable man in Derry

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson said this morning that she is very concerned about the shooting of a vulnerable individual by the PSNI in an incident in the Top of the Hill area of the Waterside in the early hours of this morning. A police officer was also injured during the incident.

Martina Anderson said:

“I am shocked that a vulnerable man has been shot and wounded by police following a call-out to a home in the Waterside after midnight.

“The man is in intensive care in hospital and my first thoughts are that I hope he will survive his injuries.

“A police officer also suffered a stab wound during the incident. Thankfully the officer has been released from hospital and I hope he too makes a full recovery.

“I am deeply shocked that a vulnerable man has been shot by police. I have contacted senior police and the Police Ombudsman to convey my grave concerns that lethal force has been used in this incident.

“The PSNI needs to be provide the public with a full explanation about this shooting of a vulnerable man.”