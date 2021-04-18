Conversion therapies should be consigned to history - Ní Chuilín

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“So-called conversion therapies need to be banned.

“I welcome the UUP motion seeking to ban this cruel and unjust practise.

“The DUP amendment to the motion, however, is an insult to the LGBT+ community and exposes the antiquated and anti-equality views that party still holds.

“I would appeal to MLAs to reject this amendment and consign these cruel so-called therapies, and the discriminatory views of the DUP to history.”